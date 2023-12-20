Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commended the justice of court of appeal for upholding his election victory in the last year general election.

Speaking at Yola international airport after returning to the state from official assignment Governor Fintiri reinstated his confidence in the nation’s judicial system.

It was a funfair welcome given to governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri by the People’s Democratic Party supporters.

The Yola airport which is filled with a crowd of PDP supporters are here to show their solidarity with the governor who just returned from an official duty after the verdict of the court of appeal which affirmed his election victory.

He used the forum to extend an olive branch to the opposition, envisioning a collaborative effort to elevate the state and its people.

Some Yola residents shared their views on the court verdict.

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state is yet to react to the verdict

Political pundits believe that the APC Governorship candidate, will pursue the case to the Supreme Court for a logical conclusion.