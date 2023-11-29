The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development says it is committed to upholding the values of transparency and accountability in financial governance in accordance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa stated this when he received the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Barrister Victor Muruako, and his team on a visit to the Ministry.

The Minister noted that the responsible management of finances within the Ministry was not an option but a fundamental obligation to Nigerians.

Advertisement

“Every decision that we make, every resource that we allocate, carries the weight of public trust and expectation. Therefore, instilling fiscal responsibility is indeed an ethical imperative and a commitment to transparent and accountable governance,” he said.

“For me, fiscal responsibility is not just merely a concept; it is a cornerstone that should shape our decisions, policies, and strategies, ensuring the judicious management of the Ministry’s resources so that we can give Nigerians value for money as we conceive, develop, and implement our affordable housing and urban development plans,” he further stated.

Dangiwa commended the commission’s dedication to providing an institutional framework for ensuring efficient resource allocation, and effective debt management in the country.

Advertisement

He stated that the Ministry was eager to explore synergies between her entities and identify areas where combined expertise and mandates can create meaningful impact.

The Minister also promised to intervene on the issue of decent and affordable housing schemes for Fiscal Responsibility Commission staff through Federal Mortgage Bank loans, as well as support for the review of the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act.

While speaking, the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Bar Victor Muruako, provided an overview of the Commission’s accomplishments since its inception in 2007, which has resulted in significant improvements in revenue collection.

He praised the Minister for his previous accomplishments at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, as well as his concern for decent housing for citizens.