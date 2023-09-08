President Bola Tinubu met with Nigerians in India and urged them to use the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens, emphasizing that the country’s diversity must be leveraged to drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.

The President, who is in India for the G20 leaders’ conference, held a series of meetings with business people who have expressed interest in making large investments in Nigeria that will boost economic growth and generate jobs.

President Tinubu also addressed his compatriots in India that, despite the nation’s immense people and natural resource riches, the country’s leadership and public sector management deficits prevented Nigeria from fulfilling its destiny.

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also reminded students that President Tinubu’s foreign policy emphasis contains four Ds, one of which is Diaspora, which focuses on increasing the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora receive at Nigerian Missions abroad.