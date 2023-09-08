Reactions have continued to trail the verdict of the appeal court of the presidential election petitions tribunal that affirmed Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 election.

While the APC has described it as a judgement that reaffirmed the mandate of it’s candidate, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is prepared to approach the Supreme Court to set aside the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Wednesday, the five members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal unanimously certified Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s elected President, a final legal settlement of the credibility problems that had hung over his election for almost five months.

In an over-12-hour-long judgment, the panel of judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed all three petitions challenging the president’s election.

The APC has applauded the appellate court verdict, describing it as a win for democracy.

The same cannot be said of the PDP candidate who is challenging the appeal court judgment at the supreme court.

Both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have indicated their intentions to appeal against the judgement at the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter on presidential election matters.