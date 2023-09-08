Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections. Peter Obi has rejected the judgement of the presidential Election Petition Court .

Obi described the judgement as conterminous with justice, insisting that he will exhaust every legal process available to him.

Speaking with newsmen at Onitsha, Anambra State, Obi disagreed with the judgement, but praised the panel for delivering their judgement in the stipulated time frame.

Obi revealed that his legal team has already received firm instructions to file an appeal against the PEPC’s decision. while expressing unwavering determination in his pursuit of justice.

Obi underscored the pivotal role of solid national institutions and the public’s confidence in them for a thriving democracy.

He pointed out that electoral litigations could be significantly reduced if INEC discharged its statutory functions transparently and fairly.

The LP Presidential Candidate extended his gratitude to every Nigerian who has supported the cause and the campaign for a New Nigeria built on principles of fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusiveness, sustainable growth, and development.