The court has commenced sitting, and judgment in the petition filed by the Labour Party will be delivered alongside that filed by the Allied People’s Movement and the People’s Democratic Party.

This is inline with the ruling of the court delivered on 26th May consolidating the 3 petitions.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Chairman of the APC and chief of Staff to the president and other dignitaries are all in Court.

Other interested parties including for the Petitioners and Other respondents including the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dan Abure, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Others.



Out of the court, in front of the Office of the Head of Service, the Ijaw Youth Forum are out in force to show their support to President Bola Tinubu.

Other Stakeholders are gathered outside the premises of the Court of Appeal where the Presidential Election Petition Court is holding its sitting and set to deliver judgment.