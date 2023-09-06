The conditions of non-qualification or disqualification are prescribed under section 131 and 137 of the constitution.

Election when conducted and resulted declared such elections can not be questioned under the provision of 131 of the constitution in issues of non qualification or disqualification.

The facts of the petitioner case based on non qualification or disqualification are caught in section 138 of the electoral act.

The issue of qualification or disqualification is a constitutional issue captured in section 134(1) of the constitution.

Section 131 and 137 captures the qualification for a vice presidential candidate.

In view of 285 of the constitution the issues of non qualification is pre election matter.

Section 142(1) gives powers to the president to nominate a person to be his vice president.

The issue of nomination of the Kashim Shettima is a pre election matter and ought to have been ventilated at the federal high court.

“Case of disqualification of Shettima to contest as running mate to Bola Tinubu is a pre-election issue, therefore incompetent and accordingly struck out. Besides, the Presidential candidate picks his Running Mate, according to the law. This petition lacks merit whatsoever….”

APM’s petition is an abuse of court process having ventilated the same issues before a Federal High Court. Their action is mala fide”

The petitioner ought to have filed the case before the federal high court within 14 days from the day the cause of action arose.

The court agreed with the respondent that the issue is statured barred.

section 285(14c) does not allow members of a political party to challenge the nomination of candidates of another political party.

The petitioner lacks the locus standing to institute the petition.