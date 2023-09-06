Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria confirms that at approximately 0750 hours on Wednesday Morning, a smoke incident was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

The source of the smoke was identified as originating from the basement of the Terminal building.

Promptly responding to the situation, firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action which successfully brought the situation under control.

The Statement from the Director,Public affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN Abdulahi Yakubu Funtua reveals that the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility and reiterates the unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users.