The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has allayed the fears of Nigerians on the reported Fire outbreak at the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, stating that the situation was blown out of proportion on social media.

When the Minister for Aviation, Festus Keyamo visited both the Local and International wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport last week, he gave quit notices, standing orders, and ultimatums which sent signals to both airline operators and Airport agencies to fasten their seat-belts for the long ride ahead

Just barely a week after his visit, a fire outbreak was reported at the Terminal 1 of the MMIA, which according to the Airport Manager, Ayodele Sunday Olusegun was from the basement, even though unusual.

The deliberate attempt to undermine the efforts of the new Minister and the Federal Airport Authority, into which the managing director claims investigations are still ongoing, will interest everyone, though.

He further spoke of the ultimatum issued by the Minister on the relocation from the old terminal to the new terminal and the evacuation of grounded aircrafts.

Already, the new Terminal is coming alive with activities, and it is expected to be so for a long time.