The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has issued a 48-hour notice to university students across Nigeria, to reject hikes in fees, particularly at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Those were the remarks of Paul Erameh, a prospective law student at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who feels his dream has been shattered.

At an emergency press briefing in Lagos by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, some students expressed worry over hike in fees by the management of UNILAG.

Other students at the briefing want reconstitution of the students’ union government, SUG.

In a statement, the management of UNILAG itemised measures taken to mitigate challenges facing students, parents and guardians, due to the review of the University’s obligatory fees.

The measures are; Payment of fees by instalment, revitalisation of work-study programme, scholarship opportunities and assistance for indigent students.

Others include adopt an Akokite and pay for mentors project, as well as partnership with Lagos Bus Rapid Transport System.

But, the students insist on reversal of hike in school fees and an end to commercialisation of education.

Educationists hope that there will be a roundtable discussion to ensure smooth resumption of new academic session.