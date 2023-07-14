The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has condemned the current hike in school fees in some federal and State tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, the students body said the hike will lead to the drop out of more Nigerian students due to recent economic hardships.

These are not the best of times for many Nigerians students due to the hike in school fees by most higher institutions across the country.

Many institutions have increased their fees by 100 to 200 per cent to cushion the effect of the funding challenges in their various institutions.

This is coming at a time when most Households can not even provide three square meals with the recent economic challenges.

The house of representatives in attempt to step in, asked the national Universities commission to suspend all forms of increment of school fees in federal government owned universities.

It mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to investigate the increase to find a lasting solution to the challenges in the tertiary education sector.

The national Association of Nigerian students who condemned the increment urged affected schools to obey the decision of the House of representatives.

