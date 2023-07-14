The National Women Coordinator for Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC Lucy Yunana has presented Books, Cash and other learning materials to support the Police Children’s School in Maiduguri capital of Borno state.

The project is designed to appreciate efforts of the police in securing the lives of the citizenry, through their children .

A guard of honor for the deputy commissioner of police by pupils of police primary school Maiduguri.

The event organised by the national women coordinator of the Police Community Relations Committee, Lucy Yunana is to support the educational needs of the police children.

The police force lauds the Women PCRC for the initiative.

Chairman of the school notes that policemen all over the nation are working hard to ensure that law and order is maintained, and there’s no better way to appreciate their efforts.

The school’s management are happy with the gesture and call for other philanthropists to emulate.

The excitement on the faces of the children speaks volumes of how thankful they are for this gesture.

They promised to work hard to make the PCRC and their parents proud.