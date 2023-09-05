The Commander 5 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) Gubio, Brigadier General Mutiu Oloyede has donated 950 exercise books and other teaching materials to 3 Local Governments under the Brigade’s Area of Operation (AOR)in Borno state.

The measure is intended to improve education in the state.

This is in line with the ongoing non-kinetic efforts by the military to sustain the war against insurgency as well as to win the hearts and minds of members of the various host communities which include Mobbar, Magumeri and Gubio Local Government areas of Borno State, in North East Nigeria.

Presenting the items, Brigadier General Mutiu Oloyede said “the donation of the books is part of the Brigade’s little contribution to enhance the quality of education of the children in the area and to also strengthen the existing mutual relationship between the military and the host community.”

He said that the military cannot achieve much without the cooperation of members of the community in the area, stressing that “the war against insurgency is a collective responsibility which the military cannot fight alone. teaching aids.”

The books were received by the Chairmen of Mobbar and Gubio Local Government respectively while the Chairman of Magumeri Local Government was represented at the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairmen, the Chairman Gubio LGA, Mali Bulama applauded the Commander 5 Brigade for the gesture, love and concern for the well-being of indigenes and their children’s educational pursuits

He said that “the military is doing marvelously well and this effort has seen the return of peace, tranquility and normalcy to their various communities.”

The Chairman extolled the initiative of the Commander for his pragmatic and proactive leadership approach in promoting civil militarization.

He therefore reaffirmed the unalloyed support of the three Local Government Areas to the Army and other security agencies in the ongoing fight against insurgency.