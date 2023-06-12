Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated his commitment to providing support for all tertiary institutions in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Banji Ajaka spoke at the induction ceremony of the first set of medical doctors of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo town.

It is the first induction ceremony of the first University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED in Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, traditional rulers and top government officials.

In his speech, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said his administration will continue to provide necessary support to the institution in all areas.

Represented by the commissioner for health, Banji Ajaka, Governor Akeredolu stressed the need to address exodus of health professionals in the country, which has affected many health facilities in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adesegun Fatusi said the university will continue to prioritise professionalism and provide quality health personnel for the state and the country.

The founder of the institution and former Governor of the State, Olusegun Mimiko, the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the institution and other guests stressed the need to address medical tourism and exodus of health workers.

A total of thirty-two medical doctors were inducted at the ceremony.