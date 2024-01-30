The Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety of Passengers in all the Airports in the Country, both Local and International.

The Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku stated this while reacting to the viral video last week where an airport Staff was being questioned for planting an illicit drug in a passenger’s Luggage.

This Video recorded at the Murtala Mohammed Int’l Airport has been greeted with Mixed feeling in the past week.

This raises questions about the safety of Passengers at the airport who might be carried away with Logistics while their Luggage are being moved by Airport Staff.

Even though the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has denied claims that the Person in the viral video is one its staff, the truth remain that he is an Airport Staff with an aviation security service provider.

Speaking with Some Passengers on the incident, they feel that that many innocent citizens might have been wrongly accused of drug trafficking through such acts and hence there should be adequate surveillance around the airport.

The MD, FAAN insists that travelers have nothing to worry about any Airport in the Country, as the incident was a one off, rather than a recurring one as they pledge Safety for all Passengers.

Reports gathered at the end of investigation revealed that the employee in question has been suspended by the Service Provider and the medication sent to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.