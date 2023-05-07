Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, says his administration will continue to reward civil/public servants who show dedication to their duties and the progress of the state.

The governor gave the assurance during the 2022 Oyo State Productivity Day/Merit Award celebration, held in Ibadan.

The Oyo state Productivity Day/Merit award celebration is an annual event hosted by the civil service commission of the state where outstanding civil servants are rewarded for their excellent performances.

At the occasion, ministries, departments and agencies are also not left out as they are also appreciated for their productivity and contributions the economic development of the state.

One after the other governor Makinde presented the awards to the recipients in various categories.

He promised to continue to prioritize the welfare of workers in the state.

In her address, Head of Service, thanked Governor Makinde for his unbroken pact with the workers and for sustaining the culture of rewarding excellent performance In the state.

The Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board emerged the Most Outstanding Agency, while the State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology emerged the Outstanding Ministry of 2022.