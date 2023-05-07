The Chairman National Hajj Commission Zikhrullah Kunle Hassan, has signed the airlift agreement with Saudi Arabian based airline Flynas, to airlift twenty eight thousand five hundred and fifteen intending pilgrims , about forty percent of the ninety five thousand approved for Nigeria .

But Nigerian Airlines approved by the Nigerian Government, have refused to sign an agreement with NAHCON due to crisis in Sudan.

This was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja.

The National Hajj Commission has put all measures in place to ensure this year’s hajj operation goes smoothly .

But with less than a month to the commencement of the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, the on going crisis in Sudan is threatening the Hajj 2023 operations .

Nigerian airlines approved by the Federal Government have refused to sign the agreement with National Hajj Commission.

The airlines who declined are Air Peace, Azman Air, Aero Contractor, and Max Air .

Air Peace was allocated eleven thousand three hundred and forty eight pilgrims ,Aero contractor was allocated seven thousand eight hundred and thirty three pilgrims, Azman air , was allocated Eight thousand six hundred and sixty pilgrims , and Max Air was allocated sixteen thousand three hundred twenty six pilgrims .

At this Conference Chairman National Hajj Commission Zikhrullah Kunle Hassan, signs the MOU, but lists the challenges the Commission is currently faced with due to the crisis in Sudan .

He is hopeful that the crisis in Sudan will abate so the Hajj operations will go as planned .

The Commission assured intending pilgrims that all matters would be resolved between now and Tuesday next week .

He also discloses that intending pilgrims have nothing to worry about as the Commission will not add anything to the cost of Hajj.

