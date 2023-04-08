The Chairman National Hajj Commission Zikirullah Kunle Hassan has announced the total hajj fare for the year 2023 .

The cost per person is within the range of 2.8 – 2.9 million naira, and this will include all expense from transportation, accommodation, and other sundry items .

This was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja

Every year Muslims across the world go on a hajj pilgrimage in order to fulfill one of the pillars of Islam .

In Nigeria, preparations towards the Hajj has always come with a host of challenges, including cancellations and delay of flights.

The Commission is hoping to forestall these shortcomings this year.

This is why the Commission has decided to announce the fare for 2023 on time to enable pilgrims prepare themselves.

The airlines approved by the Federal Government are ; Air Peace, Azman, Aero Contractors, Max Air, Arik Air and Value Jet as the chartered aircraft for tour operators.

The increase of hajj fare this year is due to inflation rate in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia , increase in price of aviation fuel, dollar rate , which applies to countries across the world .

At a conference, the Chairman National Hajj Commission , Zikirullah Kunle Hassan goes through the break down of fares for each geo political zones .

The portal for registration of those paying through hajj saving scheme will be closed today .

The commission appeals to Intending pilgrims to complete payment for this year’s hajj by April 21st 2023.

The Commission is optimistic that this year’s hajj will be the best operation so far because of measures put in place .