The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NACHON) has been praised for successfully airlifting all pilgrims registered with the commission to perform the hajj in 1444 A.H. (2023) before Saudi Arabia’s airspace was shut down.

The Companion, an Islamic organisation of Muslim men in business and professions, applauded NAHCON’s leadership for their outstanding achievement in airlifting 95,000 potential pilgrims from Nigeria, despite the enormous difficulties they faced.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its National Amir, Mr. Kamil Olalekan and the Public Affairs Secretary, Mr. Muideen Adeleke, the group hailed the Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan and his team for the job well done.

The Muslim group commended the NAHCON boss for his proactive instincts and commitment towards beating the Sunday deadline for the completion of the airlift of outbound pilgrims ahead of the closure of the Saudi Arabia air space.

It said that Alhaji Hassan had taken hajj administration in Nigeria to an enviable level, stressing that this was due to adequate preparation as well as sacrifice from the headship of the commission down to the board, the staff and other stakeholders.

The Companion stated that the association was proud of NAHCON chairman, an illustrious member of the group, as the reforms he brought to bear on hajj management were yielding dividends, thereby making Nigeria a role model in the industry.

It prayed Allah to sustain the scion of the Hajj commission and his committed team in good health, physical strength, sound mind as well as divine wisdom in this path of rectitude.

The group advised Nigerian pilgrims to be excellent ambassadors throughout their stay in the holy land, and to increase their prayers for the commission and the country as a whole when they go to Mina, a suburb of Makkah, for the major hajj ceremonies.

The Companion wished all pilgrims in Saudi Arabia a successful hajj mabrur, the NAHCON a successful inbound airlift following the pilgrimage, and the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid celebration.