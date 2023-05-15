The Chairman National Hajj Commission, Zikhrullah Kunle Hassan, has assured intending pilgrims that there will be no further increment or changes in the Hajj fares.

He made this clarification following the two hundred and fifty dollars imposed on passengers by air carriers as a result of the crisis in Sudan which had resulted in the closure of its air space .

This was disclosed at one day training workshop to train Hajj managers on crowd control, management communication skills, information and awareness campaigns in Abuja .

The National Hajj Commission has put all measures in place to ensure this year’s Hajj goes as planned .

But with less than three weeks to the commencement of the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, the ongoing crisis in Sudan is threatening operations .

Advertisement

The airline involved are Air Peace, Aero Contractor , Azman Air , and Max Air.

The commission and the ministry of hajj have organised this one day training workshop for hajj managers in order to adequately prepare for the operation .

The training is the first of its kind in Africa by Saudi Arabia ‘s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah .

At this event , the Chairman National Hajj Commission Zikhrullah Kunle Hassan, dicloses that Air carriers have increased fares to two hundred and fifty dollars because of the crisis in Sudan

But he assures intending pilgrims that no matter what happens, the commission will not increase hajj fares .

Advertisement

He also expresses concern about the additional sixty three dollars charges for camp and electronic applications on visas by the Saudi ministry of hajj which is contrary to what had earlier been agreed.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj on its part, explains that this training is to assure Nigerians that the Saudi authorities appreciate their commitment to Hajj operations.

The Commission disclosed that it has written a letter to Saudi Arabia‘s Hajj ministry on the increment of fares for camp and electronic visas and it awaits a response .