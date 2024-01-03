The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) limited has assures Nigerians

that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

NNPC in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye on Wednesday urged Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours.

No Increase in PMS Prices, NNPC Ltd Assures Nigerians

The oil company assured Nigerians that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the statement added.