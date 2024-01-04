The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has suspended all the newly appointed Caretaker Committee members for Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAS) in the state indefinitely.

The situation arose as a result of a court injunction prohibiting local government chairmen and the newly appointed LCDA caretaker from acting as chairman.

The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs issued a document, signed by Abiodun Alonge, ordering the chairmen to quit their positions immediately.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, of the State High Court had granted an interlocutory injunction to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state pending the determination of the suit filed against the appointment of caretaker chairmen for local government areas and LCDA.

The court also restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the Assembly, and the Attorney General of Ondo State, who are joint defendants in the case.