The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has dismissed rumours and online reports of a price adjustment for Petroleum products across the nation as untrue.

PRESS RELEASE

The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

NNPC Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.

Olufemi Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

Abuja

March 27, 2024