Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded to the House of Assembly the names of 12 new Commissioner-nominees for confirmation.

A letter containing the list of the nominees was on Wednesday addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi.

The nominees are:

1. Pastor Segun Ayerin

2. Mr. Olaolu Akindolire

3. Alhaji Hamidu Takuro

4. Dr. Banji Ajaka

5. Mr. Boye Ologbese

6. Mr. Sunday Akinwalere

7. Deaconess Lola Fagbemi

8. Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye

9. Mr. Rasheed Badmus

10. Mr. Olayato Aribo

11. Mr. Adewale Akinlosotu

12. Barr. Gbenga Olaniyi

The Governor urged the House of Assembly to give expedited consideration to the confirmation of the nominees.