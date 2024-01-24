The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council, with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan on Wednesday.

The statement directed all members of the Cabinet to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.

All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

The Governor thanked the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State.