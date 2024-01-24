The Lagos State government has ordered immediate closure of the Lekki Conservation Centre.

The announcement came from the Director General/CEO of the Lagos state safety commission, Lanre Mojola, in a post on Instagram.

The directive, the government said, is in response to a viral video depicting the state of the facility.

In a recent video, an X user identified as Chude Nnamdi expressed concerns about the deteriorating condition of the canopy walk bridge at the center.

On Monday, Nnamdi highlighted the precarious state of the structure, cautioning visitors to exercise vigilance due to visible damages.

The management of LCC also issued a press statement stating that the center has been closed for maintenance and will be reopened on February 1, 2024.

The centre is a 78-hectare (190-acre) natural resource conservation, established in 1990 to serve as a biodiversity conservation icon.