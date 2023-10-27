Armed bandits in their large number have attacked the palace of the Emir of Maru Abubakar Gado Maigari and killed one Palace guard on Wednesday night.

The bandits again returned to the palace Thursday night with the intent to kill or abduct the emir, but ended up attacking innocent citizens which led to the death of four Persons

The Emir according to our source narrowly escaped the bandits attack Wednesday and Thursday night respectively

TVC News gathered that the terrorists failed to kill or kidnap the Emir because they killed innocent people when they went house to house searching for residents with the intention of kidnapping them.

Numerous gunshots caused damage to vehicles and other valuables, and an unknown number of locals were injured in the process.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Munnir Hidara condemned the attack and described it as barbaric and inhumane

The Governor also ordered the immediate shutdown of Maru Weekly market indefinitely, until security situation in the local council improves.

The goal is to dismantle any terrorist plot to attack innocent people in the market, as well as to put in place additional machinery to assist the government and security agencies in combating criminal elements.

Early this year, the Police Divisional Headquarters in Maru LGA was attacked, and a DPO and other officers were killed while at a police checkpoint.

Maru is one of the country’s largest local government areas, but it has made headlines for the wrong reasons, particularly in the activities of armed bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers.

Most of the Notorious bandits camps are located in Maru Local Government and this is because it is bordering other states like Niger, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna, Kebbi and other troubled northern states

Those killed by the Bandits were buried Friday afternoon in maru LGA

Police authorities in Zamfara is yet to comment on the incident.