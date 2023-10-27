President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio has been elected into the Executive Committee of Global Parliamentary body at the 147th inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in Luanda, Angola .

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Leader of Nigeria’s delegation , got an overwhelming vote by delegates across the world to emerge as an Executive Committee member of the Parliamentary Union with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland for a three year mandate.

The news was confirmed in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the President of the Senate.

The last time a Nigerian was elected into the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Union was in 1964.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the global organization of national parliaments founded in 1889, and dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue.

It has grown into a global organization with 179 member countries out of 193 countries in the world.

The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

The 147th IPU Assembly was held in Luanda, Angola, from 21st to 27th October 2023 and hosted by the National Assembly of Angola.

The Union in the week long Assembly deliberated upon important issues affecting nations across the world and considered actions to strengthen trust between people and governance structures, to make public institutions more effective, accountable and representative and to better equip parliaments to address the multiple interconnected geo-political, economic and environmental crises facing the world.