The Nigeria Army, in partnership with the Ikan Kurugh, has organized a one-day seminar for social media influencers in Ado Ekiti.

This is part of efforts to control and educate Nigerians on the implications of spreading fake news and injurious content on social media.

Speaking at the event, the commander 52 Signals Brigade 2 division of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Yunnus Zubair, said that it was important for the military to harmoniously work with the concerned stakeholders in ensuring the safety of society.

He noted that, as part of the security check, abnormalities on social media are another aspect to concentrate on, hence the need for putting in place the seminar.

Also, Maj. Gen. NC Igbo, who was represented by Brig. Keji Bola-Saheed, speaking on the theme of the seminar, “countering the spread of destructive contents on social media: A collective responsibility, said that this was carefully crafted in line with the current realities and in tandem with the Nigeria Army’s effort in ensuring responsible behavior in cyberspace.

Speaking on behalf of the Ukan Kurugh Foundation, Mrs. Magdalene Anthony talked about the negative effects of fake news and injurious content shared on social media on the unity, stability, and development of the country.

She noted that the platform was to orient the targeted audience, which is mainly Nigerian youth, and also strengthen the relationship of the military with the civil populace.

The guest speakers at the event, including Dr. Odigie Ekiz and Mr. Adewole Adebowale, enlightened the participants on online etiquette and curbing the spread of fake news and hate speech on social media.