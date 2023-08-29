The Nigerian Army is organising a programme that will help security agents manage stress disorder.

Acute Stress and Post Traumatic Stress Disorders are some of the conditions responsible for soldier misconduct including shooting of colleagues and civilians on the frontlines.

Incidents like these make the headlines, revealing the mental health condition of security operatives.

The environment they operate in sometimes expose them to traumatic events.

Metal health issues have severe consequences on Troops during operations and even after service.

To manage the situation, the Nigerian army is spear heading a programme that will help security agents manage stress disorder.

Realising the importance of the mental health conditions of security agents in the wake of evolving security situations in the country, the army authorities may just well be on the way to better stress disorder management.