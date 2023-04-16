The Nigerian Army says it will continue to explore the diversity in Sports and Fitness to promote bonding among different troop formations in order to operate effectively in a joint operations environment.

The One Division training officer Brigadier General Brig.-Gen. Bede Amakor, Division Training Officer, made the ascertion while opening a week-long inter-brigade competition in Minna.

Combating insurgents for combating sergeants in the past 15 years has been a major preoccupation of the Nigerian Army.

keeping the troops motivated at the heat of this combat remains a critical challenge as they advance beyond enemy Lines in which they’ve suffered many casualties in some operations.

Advertisement

This is why the Army is reiterating the importance of physical and mental alertness for troops as key to surmounting the security challenges bedeviling the country in the country.

Training officer of One Division training Brig-Gen. Amakor who declares the Corporal and Below inter-brigade competition open said the current security challenge in the country necessitated the need to constantly revive combat training especially in the areas of physical wellness, leadership training and interagency cooperation.

The COAS advocates for a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

Mr Lagbaja enjoined the personnel to remain resolute in their commitment to the fight, aimed at getting rid of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes in their area of responsibilities.

He said that a team of impartial umpires and judges had been selected to ensure no team was unnecessary favoured or victimised.

Advertisement

In his welcome address, Brig.-Gen. Hamidu Bobbo, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade Headquarters Minna, said the competition was aimed at ensuring respective formations train troops in order to operate effectively in a joint environment.

The competition was earlier scheduled to hold in March but involvement of the troops in military operations led to rescheduling in April.

The competition further aims to ensure respective formations, train troops in order to operate effectively in a joint environment in line with the vision of the chief of Army staff of having an army ready to combat.