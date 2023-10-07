A requirement for effective military operations, according to Brigadier General Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu, commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, is that personnel be physically fit.

He stated this as he led personnel of the armed forces and other security organizations on a 10-kilometer route march in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

According to a statement issued by Lieutenant Mohammed Goni, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations 35 Artillery Brigade, the exercise aimed “at strengthening the already existing synergy and working relationship between the military, Nigerian Police, and the other security agencies to achieve the physical fitness and wellness to be able to effectively combat the prevalent myriad security challenges in the State.”

The Route march was attended by troops of 35 Artillery Brigade, 81 Base Ammunition Depot, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and Nigeria Customs Service as well as Corps members under command.