Russian military launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s Southern Odesa area overnight, damaging port infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities claimed early Saturday.

The strike, which hit a boarding house and a portside grain factory, injured four persons, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military stated the attack was carried out with supersonic Onyx missiles launched from Russian-occupied Crimea.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on port facilities, making it impossible for Ukraine, a key grain exporter, to export its products.

According to reports, Moscow pulled out of a pact in mid-July that authorized Black Sea grain imports and helped battle a global food crisis.