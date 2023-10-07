Federal Government calls for a ceasefire and de-escalation of the hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

In a statement by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar said Nigeria is deeply concerned by the crisis and wants a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

An estimated 268 people have reportedly died from the hostilities and retaliation, with several hundreds wounded.

The United States in a press conference by President Biden has announced unwavering support to Israel with a promise to provide all it needs to protect itself

Nigeria, as a non-aligning country is suing for peace for the sake of the civilians and to give room for humanitarian considerations