Palestine wants nothing more than a resolution to the ongoing conflict between her country and Israel.

The Palestinian Ambassador who addressed journalists in Abuja believes the two-state solution remains the best way to address this conflict.

The peaceful settlement of the ongoing Israel Palestine conflict seemed to have defied efforts in resolution, making conflicts between the two countries rage on, decades after it broke out.

The United Nations, in 1974 called for a two-state solution, that is, Israel and Palestine beside one another within a defined and recognised border, a solution the Palestine Ambassador says Israel objects to.

The Envoy, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, says if the western world could take action on Russia for invading Ukraine, then the occupation of Palestine should not be encouraged.

He says Palestine is using some international instruments to seek justice, such as its current application to be a member of the International Court of Justice, so it could file cases of war crimes committed against Palestine with proof

But there are indications that the clamour for a 2 state solution has declined as some of the people are of the opinion that it can no longer serve the interest of even Palestine.