A clash erupted Thursday between Nigeria’s Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Kaduna.

The Police claim the IMN fired at them, resulting in a civilian casualty while the IMN alleges two of their members were killed by the Police.

The demonstrators were expressing support for Palestine and marched to submit a protest letter to the National Human Rights Commission.

The Police intervened, using teargas and firing shots to disperse the protesters.

In July 2019 The Federal Government obtained a court order to proscribe the Shiites’ organisation also referred to as the Islamic Movement in Nigeria