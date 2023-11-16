President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a seven-day outing in Saudi Arabia and a day in Guinea-Bissau, where he participated in various activities.

President Tinubu’s aircraft touched down at about 7:05pm at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, when he arrived from Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, where he attended the country’s 50 Independence Day Anniversary.

President TINUBU left the country on Thursday, November 9, to participate in the Saudi-African Summit, which was held on the 10.

He held other critical business and investment parleys with Saudi Arabian authorities and investors after the summit.

On Friday, in Riyadh, the President met with Saudi’s captains of industry, during the Nigeria-Saudi Investment Roundtable, andnademoves to ensure investors in the gulf countries bring their resources to Nigeria, where their returns are guaranteed.

The President also participated in the Lesser Hajj, on Sunday in Makkah, during which he prayed for God’s divine guidance in leading the country.

Then on Monday night, in Mecca, he met with the leadership of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), during which he advanced negotiations concerning a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility.

On Wednesday evening, he departed Saudi Arabia for Bissau, where he participated in the country’s Independence Anniversary