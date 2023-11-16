President Bola Tinubu has arrived Guinea-Bissau where he will join other Heads of State and Government to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

The President was received at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau, the nation’s capital, on Thursday morning by Soarez Sambu, a senior Minister and Chief of Staff to President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

The ceremony will be hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria today, Thursday.