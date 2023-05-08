The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday organised a five-kilometer unity walk in Lafia, Nasarawa State, as part of activities to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

The State Coordinator, Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi while addressing newsmen said the unity walk was aimed at keeping the corps members as well as the staff fit for more productivity.

He explained that the governor exercise was nationwide and a lot of activities were lined-up for the celebration.

Mr Jikamshi added that the scheme had undergone so many transformations from inception to date.

He said that the contribution of the scheme to the development of the youths and the country cannot be undermined.

The Coordinator described NYSC’s contribution to Nasarawa State’s socioeconomic development as unmatched.

He explained that there is no school especially public secondary and tertiary institutions that corps members cannot be found teaching there.

He added that there are Corp members that are Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, and other professionals that are posted to medical facilities in every batch to provide healthcare services.

Jikamshi used the medium to laud the state government and various communities in the state for reception giving to the Corp members over the years.

He also commended parents for allowing their children to serve in the state, which allowed them to learn about the culture and people of the state.