Leadership Strategist and Public Affairs Commentator, John Ekundayo, has commended the Nigerian Military for coming out to back the nation’s Democratic Leadership and Transition.

Mr Ekundayo who was speaking on the TVC News programme, TVC News Breakfast, said the move is a very good one which makes the agitations on Social Media less important than many are making it look like.

He added that their is no precedenc for what the agitators on Social Media are asking for.

He said before now elections have been won and lost and winners irrespective of the status of the Tribunals have been sworn in.

Going down memory lane he ponted out that cases like the Rauf Aregbesola against Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Osun, The Kayode Fayemi against Segun Oni in Ekiti State took more than two years to conclude and in the case of Ekiti State between Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi was concluded after a tribunal ordered re-run and another round of litigation before it was concluded.

He said the precedence is not to create a vacuum because one’s favourite candidate lost an election.

He urged all Nigerians to be patient with the incoming administration to be able to get the benefits of the governnace which according to him will be a process and not an overnight success.

He also called on the incoming administration to go for what he described as low hanging fruits that can be easily plucked and create quick wins that will have an instant effect on the population.

