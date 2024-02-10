President Bola Tinubu has drawn the attention of the Nigerian Armed forces to the situation in West African francophone nations where ‘undemocratic political forces’ have seized power.

He urged the Defence forces to uphold the nation’s territorial integrity.

Acknowledging the ongoing struggle against insecurity, the President emphasized that although challenges persist, there is progress towards achieving relative peace.

He assured accountability for all those deemed enemies of the Nigerian state.

President Tinubu pledged to prioritize the needs of the armed forces and called on Nigerians to bear with his administration in areas where shortcomings are perceived.

He stressed their commitment to building a united and prosperous Nigeria.