Students of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State have protested what they described as incessant robbery attacks against them off the campus of the institution.

The students barricaded the busy Akure -Ilesa Road, causing gridlock on the expressway.

They said they staged a protest to call the attention of the management of the institution, the government, and the security agencies to act to save them from the activities of the bandits.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the students, said they would continue with the protest until their demands are met.

It took the intervention of policemen led by Deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, Muhammed Rabiu to bring the situation under control.