The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has called for stronger legislation to support the fight against crude oil theft.



They made the recommendation in Port Harcourt while parading suspects and exhibits arrested for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering activities.

The NSCDC exhibit yard is constantly occupied by trucks that were caught conveying petroleum products without valid documentation.

Within the last 2 weeks the command says 9 more vehicles were brought in after patrol units discovered more than 10,000 litres of diesel hidden in them.

There are fears that the multimillion-naira losses and environmental

damage caused by oil theft may continue if the laws against it are not

strengthened.

This position echoes the thoughts of some other stakeholders who argue that the legal provisions dating back to 1975 were outdated and inappropriate.

Longer prison terms more than the usual 1 to 2 years without an option of fine is just one of the measures that are advocated to discourage people from engaging in that line of business.

The NSCDC talks tough about its capacity to take on oil theft but beyond the use of force, the agency believes that the introduction of modular refineries in local communities would help to solve the problem.