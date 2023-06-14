Unknown Gunmen have kidnapped seven off-campus students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

The incident according to sources happened around 1:00 am when the students, who reside at a private hostel close to the former Nigerian School of Accountancy along Bauchi Ring Road in Jos North local government, were studying for their ongoing second-semester examination.

It was gathered the kidnappers, who numbered about five, stormed the hostel and broke into the room where they were reading, forced them into a waiting vehicle and zoomed off.

A student in a private hostel who craved anonymity informed the kidnappers sneaked into the hostel and held the seven students hostage at gun point for close to thirty minutes before they were forcefully led out of the premises.

The students added that other residents of the hostel, who were aware of the invasion, could not come out until the kidnappers left the scene, adding that the incident has been reported to the police and the authorities of the University of Jos.

It was also gathered the institution’s representatives visited the off-campus hostel on Wednesday for first-hand information.

A source close to one of the victims said the kidnappers called the family in the early hours of Wednesday, demanding an undisclosed ransom.

When contacted, Plateau police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said men of the Command are combing the bush to rescue the students.