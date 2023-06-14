Real Madrid have completed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The England midfielder has agreed a six-year contract at the Bernabéu.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement last week that Madrid had agreed to pay an initial €103m (£88.5m) for the 19-year-old. Real confirmed on Wednesday morning that the deal was complete.

“Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons,” said a statement from the 14-times European champions. “Tomorrow, Thursday, 15 June, at 12pm at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. After, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media.”

Dortmund revealed that the transfer fee consisted of a “high fixed sum” and “performance-related variables” spread over a period of six years. “We thank Jude for three passion-filled years at Borussia Dortmund. It was a fantastic time together,” said their chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke. “Our thanks also go to Real Madrid for the always fair and constructive discussions.”

The sporting director Sebastian Kehl added: “Jude developed very positively with us at a young age. He has decided that he now wants to make the move to Real Madrid. We thank Jude for everything he gave us and our play, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Bellingham, who made 132 appearances for Dortmund after moving from Birmingham City in 2020 shortly after his 17th birthday, told the German club’s official website: “Thank you everyone associated with BVB and the fans for everything over the last three years. It was an honour to wear your jersey so many times whether it was in the high or low moments. Whilst I’m happy about my next destination I will never forget the journey I went on to get there. Einmal Borusse, immer Borusse. Best of luck for the future. Heja BVB!”

During his time with Dortmund, Bellingham scored 24 goals and provided 25 assists, and was recently named the Bundesliga’s player of the season. They missed out on the title in agonising fashion on the final day of the campaign, with Bellingham having to watch from the sidelines due to a knee injury. That injury will also cause him to miss England’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

The teenager’s stock had risen during the recent World Cup, when he scored his first England goal in their group stage win over Iran. Bellingham also shared a passionate celebration with Jordan Henderson after setting up the Liverpool captain’s goal in the last-16 victory over Senegal. That fuelled speculation that he was heading to Anfield, but Liverpool revealed in April that they would not pursue a move for the midfielder and focus their transfer funds on an overhaul of the squad.

Liverpool missed out on Champions League qualification, a tournament Bellingham said he saw as “the biggest stage”. “The goal has always been winning,” he said last month. “When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it’s to win everything. And I’m not afraid to say that. Everyone should have that goal I feel like as professional footballers.”

Bellingham becomes just the seventh British player to sign for Real Madrid after Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Jonathan Woodgate and Gareth Bale.