Haaland to join Man City from Borussia Dortmund for #60 Million

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, the club announced on Tuesday.

Haaland, 21, will move to the Etihad Stadium this summer and is set to become one of the highest-paid players at the club but sources told ESPN he will not top midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as their biggest earner on around £375,000-a-week.

Haaland’s arrival will end Pep Guardiola’s pursuit of a striker after failing in an attempt to land Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane last summer.

The Norway international has been one of the most sought-after young players in the world and City have fought off competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to sign him.

Haaland joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and last season scored 41 goals in 41 games. At international level with Norway, he has already scored 15 goals in 17 games after making his debut in 2019. He has scored 36 goals in 34 appearances for club and country this season.

Dortmund have been resigned to losing Haaland for some time after agreeing to a release clause in his contract which became active ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The deal means Haaland will play for the club his father, Alfie, represented between 2000 and 2003.

Alfie Inge Haaland his father played a key role in negotiations with City while agent, Mino Raiola, was unwell. Raiola, who also represented Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, died aged 54 last month.

He has been linked to all major clubs in Europe in the last few years before joining Man City with many feeling the front runner for his signature were Real Madrid who were more focused on acquiring French Superstar Forward, Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain.

He would also have joined Manchester United before moving to Dortmund but for the refusal of the managment at Old Trafford to accede to a request for a release clause in his contract.

He is still expected by many to eventually join one of Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point in the future.