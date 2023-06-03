Manchester City’s quest for a triple of major trophies continued on Saturday, as they defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final, with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming in a record 13 seconds.

With City already having won the Premier League, just the first-ever Champions League championship lies between Pep Guardiola’s squad and sports oblivion in England.

The fastest goal in an FA Cup final was scored by City captain Gundogan, in 12.91 seconds. However, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty against the odds in the 33rd minute after Jack Grealish was found to have handled the ball.

United was looking to protect its proud status as the only team to win the league-FA Cup-European Cup treble, in 1999, but now needs a favor from Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs, with Prince William and United great David Beckham among those in attendance at England’s national stadium.