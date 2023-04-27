Manchester City dominated Premier League leaders Arsenal and delivered a big psychological punch in the title battle at Etihad Stadium.

The confrontation billed as a potential title-decider turned into an embarrassingly one-sided affair.

Pep Guardiola’s team, who is now two points behind Arsenal with two games remaining, was motivated by the lethal pair of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland sent De Bruyne away for a silky opener after seven minutes, and Arsenal then survived a constant bombardment of attacks before John Stones headed home from a free-kick in first-half stoppage time, the goal given by VAR after originally being ruled offside.

City goal machine Haaland was outstanding throughout and again set up De Bruyne for the third in the 54th minute, the Belgian passing a classy finish between the legs of Gunners defender Rob Holding.

Holding pulled one back for Arsenal late on before Haaland, denied four times by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earlier in the match, sealed a memorable night with his 49th City goal.

Arsenal must somehow snap out of a slump that has seen them go four league games without a win at a key point in the season, while City can go top with a win against Fulham on Sunday.

No one at City will feel complacent despite the fact that the title has not yet been decided, but this performance had all the characteristics of a team determined to hold onto its crown and carrying the momentum forward.