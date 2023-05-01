Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is “incredibly proud and thankful” that his team will play in the Champions League next year.

The Gunners manager also insists they will not give up on the Premier League title race despite Manchester City having taken over as firm favourites to retain their crown.

Arsenal have been top of the table for much of the season but have seen their lead evaporate in recent weeks after drawing three games in a row, then falling to 4-1 battering against City at the Etihad Stadium last week.

City overtook Arteta’s team by a single point on Saturday after winning 2-1 at Fulham on Sunday, and they have a game in hand on the North London club, which lost the top spot for the first time since mid-February.

But, despite this disappointment, the Spanish manager maintains Arsenal have made huge strides forward having sealed their place at European football’s top table for the first time since the 2016-2017.