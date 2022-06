Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a £51million deal.

The 21-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and arrives at the Premier League champions as one of world football’s most coveted forwards.

He has signed a five-year deal until 2027 and will join the club on 1 July.

An agreement was reached for the Norway international in May after City activated the player’s release clause.